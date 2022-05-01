After his team’s five-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians, premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the target of 159 would have been enough for Rajasthan Royals if dew hadn’t played a major role and helped opposition batters during the run chase in match No 44 of IPL 2022 game, here.

Chasing a target of 159 for victory, the fortune favoured Mumbai, who were seeking their first points in the competition as there was plenty of dew on the ground in the second innings at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Mumbai were in a spot of bother after losing the wickets of both openers — Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan — inside the powerplay. But Suryakumar (51 off 39 balls) and Tilak Varma (35 off 30 balls) added 81 runs for the third wicket and MI eventually scaled the target in 19.2 overs and picked up their first win of the season.

“I think if dew hadn’t played a part, that score would’ve been enough, but there was heavy dew, so I felt it was 10-15 runs short,” said Ashwin at the post-match press conference.

“158 was a competitive score. It was always going to be about how well we started. In fact, we had a very good powerplay and got one wicket more than what Mumbai had at the front. So I thought it was a reasonably good score to fight and we pretty much did well with whatever scores we had this season. I thought the wicket was a little sticky to begin with. In T20 cricket, if it’s going to be sticky and it’s going to be the same way, you just have to hope dew doesn’t kick in,” he added.

Ashwin also mentioned that dew makes a massive difference in the game and especially it becomes tougher for spinners to bowl in these challenging conditions.

“It was unfortunate today. I don’t know how this works, whether it’s the humidity factor, or the spray, whether it works or not or what it was, but it was wet all over the place today,” he said.

“And it makes a massive difference; good deliveries tend to get overpitched and stuff like that for the spinner. Also usage of the spinner cannot be at the back of the innings. So all these facets can’t be kicking in when dew comes in so it’s a combination. We put up a decent score. Could’ve had 10-15 more, but these things happen in a 14-game IPL,” he added.

Rajasthan, who are at second spot on the points table with six wins from nine matches, will now face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on May 2.

