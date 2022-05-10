SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Jadeja looked out of place as CSK skipper, says Ravi Shastri

NewsWire
0
0

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has said that Ravindra Jadeja is not a natural captain, and looked completely clueless during his stint at the helm with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. Shastri added that Dhoni should lead CSK next year too if he’s fit and ready to play.

After a string of failures, Ravindra Jadeja had to relinquish C’K’s captaincy to old guard M.S Dhoni who stepped down from the leadership role at the start of the season.

“Ravindra Jadeja is not a natural captain. He hasn’t captained at any level. So, to give him the responsibility I thought was a little hard on him,” Shastri said during ESPNcricinfo’s T20 Time Out.

“People might want to judge Jaddu (Jadeja), but it’s not his fault. He hasn’t captained anywhere. He looked like a fish out of the water, totally out of place and he’s far better off playing as a player. Because he’s one of the best around in the business, when it comes to all-rounders,” he added.

“So let him just focus on his cricket. That [decision to give him the captaincy] cost CSK a few games early on. If you see the form they’re in now, if they had this going early on, they’ll be right up there in the mix.”

After registering four wins in 11 matches CSK are currently placed ninth and need to win all their three remaining games to stand a chance to force a playoff possibility.

20220510-203330

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anderson makes peace with England omission; says he’s in a good...

    We will enter T10 eliminator with full confidence: Bangla Tigers’ Zazai

    IPL 2022: Hardik’s unbeaten 87 propels Gujarat Titans to 192/4 against...

    Opener Smriti Mandhana named in ICC Women’s T20I Team of the...