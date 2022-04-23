SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Jansen, Natarajan shine for Hyderabad as Royal Challengers bowled out for 68

NewsWire
0
0

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan claimed three wickets each as Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 68, the first sub-100 score of IPL 2022, in Match 36 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

This is the lowest total by a team in this edition.

Jansen (3/25) claimed three wickets in his first over, the second of the innings dismissing Faf du Plessis (5), Virat Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) as Royal Challengers were reduced to 8/3 at the end of the second over from which they never recovered.

While Jansen rattled them at the start, spinner Jagadeesha Suchith subdued them with guile to claim 2/12 and T Natarajan polished off the tail by claiming 3/10 as Royal Challengers finished with the sixth-lowest total in IPL history so far.

Suyash Prabhudessai was the top scorer for RCB with 15 and Glenn Maxwell got 12 as nine batsmen got out with single-digit scores.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 68 all out in 16.1 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; Marco Jansen 3/25, T Natarajan 3/10, Jagadeesha Suchith 2/12) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

20220423-213201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Room for further improvement in my batting, says U-19 skipper Yash...

    Rohit returns to lead India in ODIs, T20Is vs West Indies;...

    Samson’s ton on IPL captaincy debut goes in vain as Punjab...

    India eye greatest title in cricket (Ld)