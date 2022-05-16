Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has lauded the skill and talent of Punjab Kings left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for keeping big players like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya silent in the death overs, thus proving how special a cricketer the youngster is.

Arshdeep has been a revelation for Punjab in the death overs, possessing an economy rate of 7.14, the best amongst all bowlers in the tournament.

“Arshdeep is a special player. He is young, confident and accurate. All these qualities distinguish him from the bowlers of his age. He’s keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or someone else silent in the death overs and that speaks volumes about the kind of talent he possesses. His growth has been phenomenal,” said Pathan on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Pathan further felt that Arshdeep’s impressive show has outshone even the South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. “Despite the presence of a proven international pacer in Kagiso Rabada, an uncapped Indian seamer is getting the recognition proves how good a talent he is. He’s going to be the next big thing for Punjab Kings.”

Lauding Arshdeep’s confidence and fearlessness in pressure situations, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh felt that the young pacer should get a chance to play for the national team soon.

“The best thing about Arshdeep Singh is that he’s a fearless bowler. He’s got a lion’s heart. While many players get bogged down during pressure situations but he seems to flourish more often than not during tense moments. There is so much confidence in this bowler and the belief that he can do well during tense moments.”

“The other day we saw him giving suggestions to a world-class bowler like Kagiso Rabada on which line to bowl to. This shows how involved he is in the game and doesn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts with the senior players. He bowls yorkers at will in the death overs. I believe a left-arm pacer of this calibre should definitely get a chance to play for India sooner rather than later.”

Former Australia batting great Matthew Hayden showered praise on Arshdeep’s death-bowling abilities, calling him ‘the best young pacer of IPL 2022.’

“Arshdeep Singh is the best at the moment in terms of bowling in this Punjab Kings bowling line-up and the best young pacer in this tournament. He’s bowling those perfect lengths at the start and even during the death overs.”

20220516-163149