The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium here was held up for some time as KKR batters — Rinku Singh and Sam Billings — got into a mid-pitch argument with on-field umpires as they thought they were denied a chance to use the Decision Review System (DRS).

The KKR players also had an animated discussion with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williams as they were unhappy with the stand taken by umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N Ananthapadmanabhan. Even KKR head coach Brendon McCullum was seen arguing with the fourth official.

The incident held up play for some time before the umpires convinced the players and the match resumed.

The Kolkata players and team officials were unhappy as they felt they were denied the chance to review Rinku Singh’s dismissal. SRH’s seamer T Natarajan sent down a scorching yorker that broke through Rinku’s defence and hit the batter on his toe. The seamer appealed and the umpire, initially looking reluctant to give it, raised his finger eventually.

KKR signaled that they wanted to review the decision but the umpire refused to entertain that request as the 10-second clock had already run down.

The issue here was KKR players’ failure to adhere to the rules which stipulate that in case of use of DRS by the fielding side, it is a captain who has to signal for it while in the case of batting DRS, the batter who has been given out, has to call for the review.

In this case, Rinku Singh had to signal and seek the DRS but instead, non-striker Sam Billings called for the DRS. Rinku thought as Billings had signaled for DRS, he did not have to.

The umpires explained the rule to the players and the issue was resolved.

