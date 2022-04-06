SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: KKR thrash Mumbai Indians by five wickets

NewsWire
0
0

Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Indians by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, a brilliant fifty from Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36) helped Mumbai Indians post 161/4 in 20 overs. With 55 for 3 in 11 overs, Mumbai were in trouble but Suryakumar added 83 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (38 off 27) to rescue his side.

Apart from Suryakumar and Varma, Dewald Brevis (29 off 19) also played an entertaining knock on his IPL debut while Kieron Pollard (22 off 5) gave the late flourish to Mumbai’s innings.

Pat Cummins (2/49) was the most successful bowler for KKR while Umesh Yadav (1/25) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/32) also chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders kept losing wickets at the regular intervals but Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 41) stayed till the end and kept them in the game. But it was Pat Cummins, who played an attacking and record-breaking innings of 56 not out off 15 and powered KKR to win, with four overs to spare and five wickets in hand.

Murugan Ashwin was the most-successful bowler for Mumbai Indians with 2/25.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 161/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma 38 not out; Pat Cummins 2/49) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 162/5 in 16 overs (Pat Cummins 56 not out, Venkatesh Iyer 50 not out; Murugan Ashwin 2/25) by five wickets

20220406-232403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England wary of David Warner, says Anderson

    Root keen to continue as skipper as loss to West Indies...

    IPL 2022: Love batting at No 3 but ready to bat...

    Sune Luus to lead South Africa in West Indies ODIs