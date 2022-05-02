Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first agtainst Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

The KKR skipper said the pitch looks a used one and also expected the dew to play a role in the second innings.

Kolkata made two changes in the team that lost to Delhi Capitals a few days back, bringing in Anukur Roy in place of Venkatesh Iyer while Shivam Mavi comes in for Harshit Rana.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson rued his luck with the toss as he lost another one.

“Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on,” he said.

Rajasthan brought in Karun Nair for Daryl Mitchell.

Playing XIs:

Klolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Anukul Roy, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

