SPORTSCRICKET

IPL 2022: Knight Riders win tos, elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

NewsWire
0
11

Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first agtainst Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

The KKR skipper said the pitch looks a used one and also expected the dew to play a role in the second innings.

Kolkata made two changes in the team that lost to Delhi Capitals a few days back, bringing in Anukur Roy in place of Venkatesh Iyer while Shivam Mavi comes in for Harshit Rana.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson rued his luck with the toss as he lost another one.

“Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on,” he said.

Rajasthan brought in Karun Nair for Daryl Mitchell.

Playing XIs:

Klolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Anukul Roy, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

20220502-192607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of tour...

    IPL Mega Auction: Cricket Australia will not release players while a...

    Mow it a bit, give it a roll: Williamson on WTC...

    In-form Khawaja showing no signs of slowing down