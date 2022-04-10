SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

NewsWire
0
0

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in match 19 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Kolkata are on top of the points table while Delhi are at seventh spot.

After winning the toss, Iyer confirmed that Kolkata have retained the playing eleven which won against Mumbai Indians in Pune. “When I came in, touched the surface, it was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain the consistency. To captain such an amazing bunch is really good.”

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaces tearaway quick Anrich Nortje in just the lone change to the playing eleven from their loss to Lucknow Super Giants.

“Don’t mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief for the bowlers that there is no dew.”

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam and Varun Chakravarthy.

