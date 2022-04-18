SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Match 30 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Monday.

After the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said he chose to bowl first as they like to chase.

“The wicket looks amazing and hard. One side seems short and one is long, so that’s another reason why we want to chase. It’s something we thrive on. We just practise a lot in the nets; we’ve seen the videos and have had chats in the meetings. Important to execute what we’ve discussed in the meetings,” he said.

KKR made a change in their playing XI, bringing in Shivam Mavi for Aman Khan.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said they also would have liked to bowl first on this wicket but were ready to bat first too.

“We would have also liked to bowl first, but need to be ready to do both. Our team is well set to do both. New venue for us, and we need to understand conditions quickly. Everyone has to contribute to whatever is the team’s requirement, the talk is always about understanding the situation and being smarter. Everyone is looking to contribute, but failures are accepted. We’re looking forward with a positive mindset,” he said.

Royals have made three changes — Karun Nair, Obed McCoy and Trent Boult come in, replacing Rassie, Kuldeep Sen and Jimmy Neesham.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

