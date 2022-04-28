SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Kumar Kartikeya Singh replaces injured Mohd Arshad Khan in Mumbai Indians squad

NewsWire
0
0

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have drafted left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for the injured left-arm pacer Mohammed Arshad Khan for the remainder of IPL 2022, said an official release by the tournament on Thursday.

Kumar Kartikeya, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, debuted in 2018 and has so far played nine First-class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s, picking 35, 18 and nine wickets respectively.

He had been with the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2022 as part of the support team and has now signed on to join the main squad as Khan sustained an injury and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

As per a statement from the franchise, Kumar Kartikeya had been impressive in the Mumbai nets and his learning trajectory on improving and fine tuning his bowling skills have earned him the call up to the main squad. The left-arm spinner will now join Mumbai’s main squad for the price of INR 20 Lakhs.

20220428-131205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Lucknow win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

    Hogg questions non-striker Kulkarni’s stance after MI victory

    Williamson likely to be fit for WTC final vs all-round India:...

    Uncapped Fazle Mahmud replaces Shakib Al Hasan for New Zealand tour