SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Lack of support for pacer Jasprit Bumrah is hurting Mumbai Indians, says Irfan Pathan

NewsWire
0
0

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that Mumbai Indians are still capable of making a comeback in the IPL 2022 but rued the absence of a quality seamer other than Jasprit Bumrah is hurting the five-time champions badly.

“Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback from situations like these. They’ve done it in the past, back in 2014 and 2015. In IPL 2015, they were in a similar situation and came from behind to lift the title, but that team was a little different. This year, MI doesn’t have a bowler who can support (Jasprit) Bumrah well. This is a major headache for the captain,” Irfan said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

In three matches, Tilak Varma has amassed 121 runs at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 161.33. The young left-handed batter is in the seventh spot on the Orange Cap list and the former Indian pacer Pathan is quite impressed with the young Hyderabad Ranji player.

“MI’s batting still looks good as they have young Tilak Varma doing well, Suryakumar Yadav starred in his comeback game, and Ishan Kishan has been firing at the top. You hope Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard will also score runs as the tournament progresses but their bowling department looks weak, especially the pace attack. Traditionally, the pitches in Maharashtra have suited fast bowlers and if the seamers do their job well, then Murugan Ashwin will also return with better figures,” he said.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded Mumbai Indians’ top-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav, for his half-century in his comeback match and termed the right-handed batsman as pure gold.

20220409-164603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England expecting turn from first ball in final Test too

    ICC T20 World Cup all set to crown a first-time winner

    Squads for Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy announced

    Women’s World Cup: It’s really nice to get the win on...