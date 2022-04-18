SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh tests positive for Covid-19, confirms Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital, confirmed the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in a statement on Monday.

The club said that the medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition.

“A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise,” the franchise said in a statement.

“All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly.”

IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals had to cancel their scheduled travel to Pune ahead of their match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday due to a Covid-19 outbreak scare in their camp.

