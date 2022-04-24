SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Mohsin Khan, another young left-arm Indian pacer impresses at big stage

NewsWire
0
0

Continuing the trend of young left-arm Indian pacer doing well in the ongoing IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohsin Khan showed his impressive bowling skill and solid temperament under the tremendous pressure at the big stage during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The 23-year old Khan showed his composure and bowled two brilliant overs in front of veteran Kieron Pollard during Mumbai Indians’ run chase and eventually finished with the superb figures of 4-0-27-1.

Incidentally, Mohsin is not the only young India fast bowler who has done well in the IPL 2022. Apart from Mohsin, Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Khaleel Ahmed (DC), Yash Dayal (GT), T. Natarajan (SRH) are the other Indian left-arm pacers, who have been impactful performers for their respective teams.

The left-arm fast bowlers bring a different dimension to the game and often create troubles for the right-handed batters, with their effective angles. Traditionally, most of them have been match winners for their teams.

Mohsin, who plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, made his debut for the state in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare trophy. He had got the eye-balls popping out for him with a haul of 13 wickets from 8 games in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2018. Thereafter, the Moradabad pacer got a call-up from Mumbai Indians, who picked him for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs ahead of IPL 2018 but didn’t get the opportunity to play there.

20220425-003603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICA condemns threatening messages to Wridhimann Saha

    NZ players get vaccinated ahead of England tour

    International cricket is all about delivering and not grooming someone: Gautam...

    Ambrose defends Manjrekar for his comments on Ashwin