Despite getting the wooden spoon in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Mumbai Indians have yet again reiterated their widespread followership across the world and have sustained their top status on YouTube engagement worldwide, according to a study conducted by Spanish research agency Deportes & Finanzas.

According to the report, the 5-time IPL champions bettered their numbers on this count by over 50 percent in April 2022, clocking 66.1 million engagements, clear of second-placed Liverpool FC by 16m.

Mumbai Indians were ranked as the most popular sports brand for March 2022 on YouTube with 40.7M engagements, beating global brands such as FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, and Real Madrid amongst others.

“A combination of YT Shorts and traditional YT videos have led to exponential consumption on MI’s YouTube channel. During the pre-season phase, MI produced engaging video content around the squad coming together for the first time ahead of the ongoing IPL season,” the report said.

“New video themes like MI Daily (a quick unfiltered wrap of MI’s daily activities in the camp), as well as partnerships with prominent MI fans who are also creators, helped gain additional consumption on YouTube,” it added.

Mumbai Indians continue to be a strong brand to engage with, attributed to strong strategies and creative content, which is interesting and engaging for all cricket fans.

