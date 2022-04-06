SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians post 161/4 against KKR

A fine fifty from Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36) helped Mumbai Indians post 161/4 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

Playing his first match of the season, Suryakumar played a solid knock along with Tilak Varma (38 off 27) to bring Mumbai out of trouble and helped them put a fighting total on the board.

Apart from Suryakumar and Varma, Dewald Brevis (29 off 19) also played an entertaining knock on his IPL debut while Kieron Pollard (22 off 5) gave the late flourish to Mumbai’s innings.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins (2/49) was the most successful bowler for KKR while Umesh Yadav (1/25) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/32) also chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 161/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma 38; Pat Cummins 2/49) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

