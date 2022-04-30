SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to 158/6 despite Buttler’s fifty (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A disciplined bowling performance helped Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to 158/6 despite a hard-fought fifty from Jos Buttler (67 off 52) in match No 44 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Saturday.

Apart from Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9) was the main contributor with the bat for Rajasthan. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal (15), Sanju Samson (16) and Daryl Mitchell (17) got good starts but failed to convert them to big innings.

Put into bat first, openers Dedvdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler gave Rajasthan a slow start despite getting lifelines by Mumbai fielders. It was Daniel Sams, who dropped Buttler in the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and then Tim David dropped a simple catch of Padikkal in the very next over. 

Young spinner Hirthik Shokeen finally dismissed Padikkal (15) in the 5th over to provide the first breakthrough for Mumbai Indians. Skipper Sanju Samson, who came to bat next, scored a quickfire 16 in just 7 balls with two sixes but he once again failed to carry his innings longer and got out to debutant Kumar Kartikeya, leaving Rajasthan at 54-2 after 7.2 overs.

Despite losing his batting partners at the other end, Buttler tried to up the ante but he wasn’t able to do it due to disciplined bowling by Mumbai and slowness of the pitch. The constant pressure from the MI bowlers dried the boundaries during the middle phase and eventually brought the wicket of Daryl Mitchell in the very first ball of the 15th over bowled by Sams.  

Soon, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma took a punt and handed the spinner Shoukeen the 16th over. Buttler smashed the youngster for four back to back sixes, missed the fifth ball and eventually fell on the last delivery while trying to hit another six.

Ashwin came in and played a fine cameo which provided the boost to RR’s innings before getting out. However, Daniel Sams bowled an incredible final over to Shimron Hetmyer, conceding just 3 runs and restricted Rajasthan to 158/6 in 20 overs.

Riley Meredith (2/24), Hrithik Shokeen (2/47), Daniel Sams (1/32), Kumar Kartikeya (1/19) were the wicket-takers for Mumbai.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 158/6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 67, Ravichandran Ashwin 21; Riley Meredith 2/24) vs Mumbai Indians

20220430-220802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stafanie Taylor becomes third women cricketer to score 5000 ODI runs

    Sri Lanka Cricket appoint Lasith Malinga as Bowling Strategy Coach

    IPL 2022: Giving up of captaincy might be a blessing in...

    Intent was to fire some shots at the ‘superstars’ of cricket:...