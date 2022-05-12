Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Though it is an inconsequential match for the five-time champions Mumbai as they are out of the running, Chennai Super Kings still have slim chances and will be looking for a win.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said he chose to bowl first considering the nature of the pitch.

Mumbai Indians made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in debutant Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen, who come in for Kieron Pollard and M Ashwin.

He said he had a chat with Pollard and informed him that they want to test some young players. Pollard was thus rested for this match.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Doni said he had no issue in batting first as that has helped his team.

Dhoni said they are going in with the same playing XI as their previous encounter.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh.

