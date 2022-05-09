SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 56 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

While Mumbai are out of reckoning for the playoffs, winning the match becomes crucial for Kolkata to keep their knockouts hopes alive.

After winning the toss, Sharma said all-rounder Ramandeep Singh comes into the playing eleven in place of an injured Suryakumar Yadav, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a left forearm muscle injury. “No particular reason (on fielding first). We keep changing what we want to do as a team. The season has been up and down for us. Everyone games us a new opportunity, we need to put our right foot forward,” said Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer said his team have made a whopping five changes to their playing eleven, with Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy coming in for Baba Indrajith, Aaron Finch, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana and Anukul Roy.

“I was looking to bat first, the wicket looks green. It’s good that you bat first and find out. Looking at the changes in the batting line up, we have a good batting lineup, we need to put up a good total. The opening partnership has been lacking from the first match. Players are in form, they are out of form, that’s the beauty of game. We need to come up with a fresh mind,” stated Iyer.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee and Varun Chakravarthy

