Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in match No 44 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians, who haven’t won a single game in the ongoing season, made two changes in their playing XI as Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in place of Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat.

“We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, it suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat,” said Rohit at the toss.

“Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully we have some fun in the middle, that’s what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It’s important to stick together as a group,” he added.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan decided to stick with the same team, which helped them win last game.

“We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it’s easy be to be complacent, but we are taking this game as a really important one. We are playing with the same team,” said Sanju.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

