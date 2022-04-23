England and Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has revealed that he supports the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League, adding that he has been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times and speak with him.

The 28-year old footballer believes RCB have picked some good players in the IPL 2022 mega auction and the Faf du Plessis-led side can do wonders this season.

“So my team is RCB. I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times and speak with him. They have picked up some good players this time,” Kane told Star Sports.

“They were unlucky last year but they did the right things this year, they started well. There are some great teams at the IPL. I just like watching all of them to be honest but hopefully RCB can go well,” he added.

The England football team skipper also praised Kohli’s batting and called the former India captain a ‘down to earth guy’.

“Virat is incredible to watch. A real down to earth guy. He has fire in his batting and passion when you watch him play which is great to see,” said Kane.

“We have been playing cricket for a year and a half and so we were playing pretty much once or twice a week and that was good fun. We enjoy playing cricket, obviously, the IPL is on at the moment so we’re enjoying watching that as well,” he added.

RCB have won five out of seven matches in the ongoing season and are at the third spot with 10 points.

