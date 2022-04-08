SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Pandya praises Gill's role in victory over PBKS

Rahul Tewatia sealed a memorable victory for Gujarat Titans by hitting two sixes off the final two deliveries of the match against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 on Friday.

But skipper Hardik Pandya said opener Shubman Gill’s knock of 96 from 59 deliveries and his 100-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan (35) was crucial in snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

“The kind of ups and downs happen, I think I have now become used to. It was Kings’ game; some sympathy for them losing this. Gill has been telling everybody that he is there. A lot of credit goes to Sai as well,” Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

Asked how he has been coping batting and bowling after a long time, Pandya said, “Body is coping all right; I am getting tired obviously. As the games come, I’ll be getting better.”

Gill, on his part, said it was important for him to bat till the end to ensure victory. He said the key to such a chase is to keep the scoreboard ticking.

“It’s important to keep the scoreboard ticking. The outfield is really rapid…It’s just about execution,” he said.

“It’s just one of those days when I was hitting the ball well. Trust me, I am hitting it very hard from my own power! It might not feel like that, but I am doing my level best. (For) Me as an opener is important to bat through the innings,” said Gill, who was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant knock.

