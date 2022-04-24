SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Krunal Pandya claimed 3/19 after skipper KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 103 as Lucknow Super Giants handed Mumbai Indians a second successive defeat this season, winning by 36 runs in Match 37 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Krunal picked up the wickets of dangerous Rohit Sharma (39), Mumbai Indians’ top scorer, Kieron Pollard (19) and Daniel Sams (3) to lead a clinical bowling performance by Lucknow Super Giants as they registered their fifth win of the season and moved to fourth in the points table with 10 points.

Gujarat Titans lead with 12 points followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore — in that order — all with 10 points.

Mumbai Indians’ woeful season continued as they slumped to their eighth defeat of the season and remain winless, plumbing the bottom of the table.

After restricting LSG to 168/6 despite Rahul’s unbeaten century, Mumbai Indians were in a good position to go for their first win of the season. Things started well but they lost their way in the middle overs and succumbed to another defeat.

Mumbai Indians had a good start, reaching 43/0 in the power-play, While Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indian’s costliest buy in the mega auction before IPL 2022, scratched around for a 20-ball eight, skipper Rohit Sharma looked in good form as he made for him partner’s lack of runs.

Rohit started with a four of the last ball of the first over, cutting a short and wide one by Mohsin Khan over backward point for a one-bounce four. He smashed Jason Holder and D Chameera for boundaries in successive overs and then struck Holder for a six and a four off successive deliveries in the sixth over.

But just when it looked like he and Suryakumar Yadav would take Mumbai to safety, Rohit got out, caught by substitute K Gowtham at short third man as the Mumbai Indians skipper attempts to slog over a length ball by Krunal on off-stump and top-edges it.

Suryakumar Yadav, promoted in the batting order for this match, did not last long as he is out for 7, Mumbai Indians slumping to 67/4.

Young Tilak Varma and the seasoned Kieron Pollard kept the fight alive by raising 57 runs for the fifth wicket, Varma hitting some pleasing shots as he took the battle to the LSG bowlers.

But he got out at the most inappropriate time for Mumbai Indians, caught by Ravi Bishnoi of Jason Holder for 38 (31 balls, 2×4, 2×6) as Mumbai slumped to 124/5. Pollard too was out soon, trying to force the pace, caught by Dipak Hoods off Krunal Pandya and Mumbai Indians’ hopes ended as they went on to lose by 36 runs.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 168/6 in 20 overs (K.L Rahul 103 not out, Manish Pandey 22; Kieron Pollard 2/8, Riley Meredith 2/40) defeated Mumbai Indians 132/8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 39, Tilak Varma 38; Krunal Pandya 3/19) by 36 runs.

