SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Pant wins toss, elects to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Sunday.

Pant said he was very excited about playing the first IPL match of the season.

“Very excited. The first thing we decided is we wanted to win the toss and we got it. The pitch looks fresh,” the Delhi Capitals captain said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have also opted to bowl first as the pitch was fresh and unpredictable.

“We would have bowled first as well. Fresh pitch, we don’t know what really to expect. Nonetheless, the wicket looks like a good batting track. There will be initial movement because of a slight green tinge on it. When you play in Mumbai, you have to adapt as quickly as possible,” said Sharma.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.

20220327-152203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ratra joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

    Dhull will create his own niche; don’t relate him with Kohli,...

    Indian women’s team to tour New Zealand ahead of 2022 ODI...

    Team bonding makes a huge impact: Deccan Gladiators’ Moores