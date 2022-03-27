Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Sunday.

Pant said he was very excited about playing the first IPL match of the season.

“Very excited. The first thing we decided is we wanted to win the toss and we got it. The pitch looks fresh,” the Delhi Capitals captain said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have also opted to bowl first as the pitch was fresh and unpredictable.

“We would have bowled first as well. Fresh pitch, we don’t know what really to expect. Nonetheless, the wicket looks like a good batting track. There will be initial movement because of a slight green tinge on it. When you play in Mumbai, you have to adapt as quickly as possible,” said Sharma.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.

