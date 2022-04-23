After the culmination of league round matches in Maharashtra, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs will be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, between May 24 to 27.

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 while Eliminator 2 will be in Ahmedabad on May 27 and the final of the cash-rich league will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29.

The decision on the venue was taken by the Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, which also confirmed that a full house will be allowed for the play-offs matches.

The Apex Council also decided that the Women’s Twenty20 Challenge, involving three teams — Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity — will be held in Lucknow from May 24-28. The squads will be picked after the ongoing women’s Twenty20 Trophy in May, a Cricbuzz report said.

The big decision before the selectors will be whether they will pick the veterans in Indian women’s cricket – Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from T20Is.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also announced the venues for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa, scheduled to be held in June. The five-match T20I series will be played in Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru, on June 9, 12, 14, 17 and 19 respectively.

20220423-214803