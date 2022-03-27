SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings beat RCB by five wickets

Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in the 3rd match of the IPL 2022 at DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Sunday.

After being invited to bat first, brilliant knocks by skipper Faf du Plessis (88 off 57), Virat Kohli (41 not out off 29) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not out off 14) powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205-2 in 20 overs.

Apart from the trio of Du Plessis, Kohli and Karthik, Anuj Rawat also made valuable contributions with the bat for RCB with his knock of 21 off 20. For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar (1/22) and Arshdeep Singh (1/31) took a wicket apiece.

In reply, top three batters Mayank Agarwal (32) and Shikhar Dhawan (43), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43) played freely and gave Punjab a solid base to chase the big target. And, lower down the order, Shahrukh Khan (24) and Odean Smith (25) remained unbeaten and helped Punjab chase down the target with one over to spare and five wickets in hand.

Mohammed Siraj was the highest wicketer as well as most expensive bowler for RCB with his figures of 2/59.

Brief scores: RCB — 205-2 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 88, Virat Kohli 41; Rahul Chahar 1/22) vs PBKS (Shikhar Dhawan 43, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 43; 2/59)

