IPL 2022: Punjab Kings restrict Gujarat Titans to 143/8

A disciplined bowling performance helped Punjab Kings restrict Gujarat Titans to 143/8 in Match No 48 of IPL 2022 at the Dr. D.Y Patil Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Sai Sudharsan (64 not out off 50) was the lone warrior with the bat for Gujarat, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals during their innings. After Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha (21 off 17) was the second-highest scorer for GT.

On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada (4/33) was the star performer for Punjab Kings with the ball while Rishi Dhawan (1/26), Liam Livingstone (1/15), Arshdeep Singh (1/35) also chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 143/8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 64 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 21; Kagiso Rabada (4/33) vs Punjab Kings

