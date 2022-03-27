SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 3rd match of the IPL 2022 at DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, Punjab skipper Mayank mentioned that Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith are the overseas players for his team in this match.

On the other hand, Faf du Plessis, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga and David Willey are the overseas players for the RCB.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

