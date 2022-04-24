Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L Rahul credited the batting depth and the presence of several all-rounders in his squad for their fifth win in eight matches, against Mumbai Indians in Match 37 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Rahul played a well-controlled knock, starting cautiously, building in the middle and exploding into action towards the end as he carried his bat through for an unbeaten 103 that helped Lucknow Super Giants reach a sub-par 168/6 in their second clash with Mumbai Indians this season.

Krunal Pandya led a clinical bowling performance by claiming 3/19 as Lucknow grabbed the initiative in the middle overs and went on to restrict Mumbai Indians to 132/8 in 20 overs, winning by 36 runs.

“I tried to stay in the moment and see what’s expected from me. Fingers crossed I can carry on doing the same thing. We do back deep with Holder walking in at No. 8 and he has hardly batted. When you have that depth, you can play freely and take more chances,” Rahul said during the post-match ceremony on Sunday.

He said the teams that are doing well this season are those that can bowl well in the powerplay and death overs.

“I think the teams that can defend well, can bowl well in the powerplay and the death, are the teams that sit at the top and win tournaments. We were lucky enough to get some of the finest all-rounders, having them in the team I have options in the middle, and that makes my life easier,” Rahul said.

