Fine half-centuries by K.L Rahul (77 off 51) and Deepak Hooda (52 off 34 ) propelled Lucknow Super Giants to 195/3 against Delhi Capitals in the 45th match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

Both Rahul and Hooda stitched a superb partnership of 95 runs for the second wicket in just 61 balls after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Apart from them, Quinton de Kock (23 off 13) also played an aggressive knock at the top for LSG.

On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis, who came to bat at No 4, struggled to find his timing throughout the innings and finished with 17 not out off 16.

Shardul Thakur (3/40) was the only wicket-taker for Delhi in this game.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 195/3 in 20 overs (K.L Rahul 77, Deepak Hooda 52; Shardul Thakur 3/40) vs Delhi Capitals

20220501-173644