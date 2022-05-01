SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Rahul, Hooda fifties propel Lucknow to 195/3 against Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Fine half-centuries by K.L Rahul (77 off 51) and Deepak Hooda (52 off 34 ) propelled Lucknow Super Giants to 195/3 against Delhi Capitals in the 45th match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

Both Rahul and Hooda stitched a superb partnership of 95 runs for the second wicket in just 61 balls after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Apart from them, Quinton de Kock (23 off 13) also played an aggressive knock at the top for LSG.

On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis, who came to bat at No 4, struggled to find his timing throughout the innings and finished with 17 not out off 16.

Shardul Thakur (3/40) was the only wicket-taker for Delhi in this game.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 195/3 in 20 overs (K.L Rahul 77, Deepak Hooda 52; Shardul Thakur 3/40) vs Delhi Capitals

20220501-173644

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian women cricket team’s new Test jersey unveiled

    PCB looking to hire UK-based firm for PSL bio-bubble

    Cottrell, Hetmyer included in squad for busy Windies summer

    Mohammad Amir backs Dubai Cricket Council’s offer to host India-Pak bilateral...