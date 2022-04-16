SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Rahul smashes century in 100th IPL match as Lucknow post 199/4 against Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

Lucknow Super Giants’ captain K.L Rahul marked his 100th IPL appearance with a swashbuckling century (103 not out) as Lucknow Super Giants posted 199/4 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

On a hot Mumbai afternoon, Rahul put out a treat for fans with his free-flowing strokes as he carried his bat throughout the innings for registering his third IPL hundred, also his second ton in the mega event against Mumbai.

For the Rohit Sharma-led side, it was another poor day with the ball as Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets while Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen had one scalp each apart from multiple misfields on the field.

Rahul was cautious at the start when Quinton de Kock went after Mumbai’s bowling in the powerplay when the duo were involved in a 50-run opening stand–the third time in this season. After de Kock fell to Fabian Allen in the sixth over, Rahul stepped up to attack the bowlers but was cautious against pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants (K.L Rahul 103 not out, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2/32, Murugan Ashwin 1/33) against Mumbai Indians

20220416-173201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2021 postponed with immediate effect: BCCI

    Stafanie Taylor becomes third women cricketer to score 5000 ODI runs

    Snubbed by older boys, Dhull makes a statement with U-19 World...

    1st Test, Day 2: Harmer’s all-round show puts S Africa in...