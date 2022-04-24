SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Rahul’s unbeaten ton helps Lucknow reach 168/6 against Mumbai Indians

Skipper K.L Rahul struck his second hundred of IPL 2022 to help Lucknow Super Giants reach a sub-par 168/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Rahul, who had scored his first century of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians in his 100th match a few days ago, played a well-controlled innings on a sluggish track to finish with an unbeaten 103 off 62 deliveries. He reached the three-figure mark off 61 balls in the final over of the innings, hitting 12 fours and four sixes.

Rahul (103) waged a lone battle, struggling for help from the other end as the other batters came in and went out in a procession. Manish Pandey was the second highest scorer.

For Mumbai Indians, winless in seven matches so far in IPL 2022, Riley Meredith (2/40) and Kieron Pollard (2/8) were the most successful bowlers.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 168/6 in 20 overs (K.L Rahul 102 not out, Manish Pandey 22; Kieron Pollard 2/8, Riley Meredith 2/40) against Mumbai Indians.

