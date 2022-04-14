SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals are five times better than they were in previous season: Graeme Swann

NewsWire
0
0

Former England spinner Graeme Swann is impressed with the way Rajasthan Royals have played in the IPL 2022. Swann believes that the side led by Sanju Samson looks five times better than it was in the previous season.

Royals are currently placed at the top of the points table with three wins in four games in the IPL.

“Rajasthan Royals are playing very good cricket at the moment. They look five times better than they were last year. They’ve done very well at the auction (to put together a strong side),” Swann said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Former England cricketer Nick Knight opined Rajasthan Royals to be a very strong side as they have got all the resources to produce a clinical show in the IPL 2022.

“Rajasthan Royals have got most of their bases covered. I love the way they start with the new ball. I love the way they can start with a bang with Jos Buttler at the top. They’ve got the spin option in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Then there’s (Shimron) Hetmyer, the finisher. So, I think they’ve got the resources (to produce a clinical show),” Knight said.

20220414-171849

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opener KL Rahul named vice-captain for Test series against South Africa...

    IPL 2021: Mumbai bowlers restrict Rajasthan to 90/9

    Was left confused by decision to call off play early in...

    ECB may call back its players from IPL due to series...