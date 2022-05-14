Rajasthan Royals have signed South African pacer Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile for their remaining matches in the IPL 2022 on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals lost Coulter-Nile when he suffered a calf injury in March and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

“His replacement, Corbin Bosch, is a 27-year-old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of INR 20 lakh,” the IPL said in a press release on Saturday.

Bosch has represented South Africa in the 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and made his first-class debut for Titans in the 2017-18 Sunfoil Series.

Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium here on Sunday and will end their preliminary league engagements in IPL 2022 with a match against Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

