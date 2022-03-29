A solid batting followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Riding on brilliant attacking knocks by skipper Sanju Samson (55 off 27), Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) and a late cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13), Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in 20 overs. Apart from the trio of Samson, Padikkal and Hetmyer, Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Umran Malik (2/39) and T Natarajan (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for Hyderabad.

In reply, top-order batters — Kane Williamson (2), Abhishek Sharma (9), Rahul Tripathi (0), Nicholas Pooran (0) couldn’t do much for Hyderabad. Lower down the order, Aiden Markram (57 off 41), Romario Shepherd (24 off 18) and Washington Sundar (40 off 14) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as Hyderabad were restricted to 149-7 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22), Prasidh Krishna (2/16) and Trent Boult (2/23) were the wicket-takers for Rajasthan.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 149/7 in 20 overs(Aiden Markram 57, Washington Sundar 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/22) by 61 runs.

