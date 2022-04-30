All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish Chennai Super Kings captaincy and requested MS Dhoni to lead the side again, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The 40-year-old, Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game. Notably, Jadeja has struggled to perform with both bat and ball in the IPL 2022.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK,” the franchise said in a statement.

“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” it added.

Four-time champions CSK have won only two out of their eight games and are at the ninth spot in the points table.

