Royal Challengers Bangalore will don the green jersey in their IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as part of their ‘Go Green’ Initiative. The franchise will follow its annual tradition of wearing the green jersey instead of the regular kit in an effort to spread awareness about environmental protection.

“The ‘Go Green’ sustainability initiative has been a huge part of our RCB culture since 2011. Over the years we have seen RCB sport the green jersey in the day game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to create awareness around a greener and more sustainable planet Earth. Continuing the go green cause that we truly believe in RCB will be wearing the green match kits on the 8th of May when we take on Sunrisers Hyderabad,” said senior batter Virat Kohli in a Bold Diaries video shared by the franchise on social media.

RCB are on fourth place in the points table after their win over Chennai Super Kings at Pune. The 13-run win over the defending champions also broke their three-match losing streak, thus increasing their hopes for a spot in the playoffs.

“This Sunday we take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, we will be dressed in our green jersey in an effort to spread awareness about saving the planet,” said skipper Faf du Plessis.

The last time Bangalore met Hyderabad; they were bowled out for just 68 in 16.1 overs and lost by nine wickets. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell also urged citizens to contribute to this ‘Go Green’ initiative.

“Let us all continue to try and play a small part in building towards a great future for environment-friendly measures that can help make this world a much better place to live in for the coming generations.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik added, “Let us remember to turn off lights, fans, ACs, and other electronic appliances when not in use.”

