SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: RCB to don green jersey against SRH as part of ‘Go Green’ Initiative

NewsWire
0
0

Royal Challengers Bangalore will don the green jersey in their IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as part of their ‘Go Green’ Initiative. The franchise will follow its annual tradition of wearing the green jersey instead of the regular kit in an effort to spread awareness about environmental protection.

“The ‘Go Green’ sustainability initiative has been a huge part of our RCB culture since 2011. Over the years we have seen RCB sport the green jersey in the day game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to create awareness around a greener and more sustainable planet Earth. Continuing the go green cause that we truly believe in RCB will be wearing the green match kits on the 8th of May when we take on Sunrisers Hyderabad,” said senior batter Virat Kohli in a Bold Diaries video shared by the franchise on social media.

RCB are on fourth place in the points table after their win over Chennai Super Kings at Pune. The 13-run win over the defending champions also broke their three-match losing streak, thus increasing their hopes for a spot in the playoffs.

“This Sunday we take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, we will be dressed in our green jersey in an effort to spread awareness about saving the planet,” said skipper Faf du Plessis.

The last time Bangalore met Hyderabad; they were bowled out for just 68 in 16.1 overs and lost by nine wickets. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell also urged citizens to contribute to this ‘Go Green’ initiative.

“Let us all continue to try and play a small part in building towards a great future for environment-friendly measures that can help make this world a much better place to live in for the coming generations.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik added, “Let us remember to turn off lights, fans, ACs, and other electronic appliances when not in use.”

20220507-204802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    U19 Asia Cup: India defeat Afghanistan by 4 wickets

    Family’s Covid issues made me sleepless during IPL: Ashwin

    Want to show Kohli what it means for us to get...

    RCB skipper Kohli finishes quarantine, joins team for first practice session