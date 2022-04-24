SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Rohit blames irresponsible shots by batters for defeat to Lucknow Super Giants

NewsWire
0
0

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma blamed some irresponsible shots by his batters for their failure to take advantage of restricting Lucknow Super Giants to 168/6 in 20 overs and registering their first win in IPL 2022.

Chasing 169 for a win, Mumbai Indians were in a good position after the powerplay and despite losing Ishan Kishan, had Rohit batting well and their in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. But Rohit got off to an unnecessary shot and Suryakumar Yadav too fell in a similar fashion. Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard raised their hopes with a 57-run partnership off 39 deliveries but both got out at the most inappropriate time for Mumbai Indians and their hopes fizzled out in a 36-run defeat.

“I thought we bowled pretty okay. It was a good pitch to bat on but we didn’t bat well enough. We should have chased that down. When you have a target like that, you need those partnerships, which we couldn’t do. Some irresponsible shots including mine,” said Rohit during the post-game presentation on Sunday.

He said LSG bowled well but his batters failed to click once again.

“They bowled well in the middle. We haven’t batted well in the tournament. You have to ensure one of the batters bats long but we have failed to do that in this tournament. Some of the opposition players have done that and that has hurt us,” Rohit added.

Asked whether players like Tim David were discussed for selection now that Mumbai’s hopes are virtually over, Rohit said they want to give those in the playing XI enough opportunities.

20220425-004201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Pakistan, Bangladesh keen to get first points on...

    ACA boss Greenberg confident all selected Aussie cricketers will tour Pakistan

    Women’s World Cup: India out of semis race after three-wicket defeat...

    Sri Lanka, Bangladesh look to move up in WTC standings