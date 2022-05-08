Delhi Capitals all-rounder Rovman Powell has finally arrived at the big stage of IPL and showing the world what he’s capable of with his match-winning performances.

In the most exciting IPL season, the cricketer from Jamaica has joined the league of big-hitters from the Caribbean who sell like hotcakes in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has lauded Powell for his performance and claimed the Jamaican hits the ball a long way even in the nets.

“Rovman Powell is certainly a good player for the side. I haven’t really seen him bat a lot in the last couple of years. But what I’ve seen of him in the nets and during a couple of training sessions (that I’ve had with him), he hits the ball a long way. Even if he mishits, the ball still travels a long way. So that’s the beauty of seeing him come together in the last couple of games,” Watson said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Watson – who is himself an IPL legend – went on to say that Powell’s confidence grew manifolds after his match-winning 33 not out off 16 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders, and from then on this big-hitting Jamaican hasn’t looked back. The former Aussie also claimed that Powell plays both spin and pace with dexterity.

