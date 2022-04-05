Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Match 13 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Both teams did not make any changes to the squad that played their previous matches.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said getting over the line in early matches is very important as it builds up confidence. “Even though you are not playing to the best of your ability, getting over the line gives you the confidence,” said du Plessis.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said he doesn’t mind batting first.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

