Fighting knocks by Andre Russell (49 not out off 28) and Sam Billings (34 off 29) helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 177-6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st match of the IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, KKR were struggling for 94-5 after 11.3 overs but Russell and Billings stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the sixth wicket and brought their team back into the game. Apart from Russell and Billings, Ajinkya Rahane (28 off 24) and Nitish Rana (26 off 16) also made vital contributions with the bat for KKR.

On the other hand, Umran Malik (3/33) was the most successful bowler for SRH while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27), Marco Jansen (1/30) and T. Natarajan also chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 177/6 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 49 not out, Sam Billings 34; Umran Malik 3/33) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

