Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha struck half-centuries and shared a 106-run partnership for the opening wicket but Mumbai Indians fought back strongly to reel them in for a 5-run win in Match 51 of IPL 2022 here on Friday.

Saha struck a superb 40-ball 55, hitting six boundaries and two sixes while Gill blasted 52 off 36 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes as they went neck-and-neck in scoring runs to give their team a brilliant start as they chased the target of 178 set by Mumbai Indians after being asked to bat first on a humid and muggy evening here.

But after both of them got out in quick succession, Gujarat Titans lost their way and were eventually restricted to 172/5 in 20 overs, falling agonisingly short in a thrilling encounter in which the Titans needed 11 runs off the last over. Daniel Sams bowled a brilliant over to deny David Miller any chances while Rahul Tewatia was run out going for a quick single.

This was Mumbai Indians’ second win in 10 matches as they moved up four points. Gujarat Titans slumped to their third defeat in 11 matches but remained at the top of the table with 16 points. This was their second successive defeat.

Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya tried to hold the innings together when his two openers were out after laying a solid foundation, but the all-rounder was run out to a smart effort by keeper Ishan Kishan. Sai Sudharshan (14), David Miller (19 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (3) could not complete the task, needing 40-odd runs off 24 deliveries.

However, at one stage Gujarat Titans were cruising towards the target with Saha and Gill going great guns. However, the never-say-die attitude of the Mumbai Indians helped them snatch victory in a close finish.

Saha started on a more aggressive note, hitting Jasprit Bumrah for two fours and a six in his first over — picking his India teammate off his pads for a superb wristy six over midwicket.

He struck Riley Meredith for two fours in an over and then blasted Bumrah for a six and a four in the fifth over as Gujarat ended the powerplay with 54 runs.

Gill struck his first big shot, a six off Murugan Ashwin in the sixth over and then struck the bowler for a four in the same over. He despatched Daniel Sams to successive boundaries in the eighth over and hammered left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya a six and a four in the ninth over as Gujarat reached 100 runs in the 11th over.

