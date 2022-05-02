SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Samson, Hetmyer take Rajasthan Royals to 152/5 against KKR

NewsWire
0
0

Skipper Sanju Samson (54) struck a measured half-century and Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 13 balls) contributed a breezy cameo as Rajasthan Royals could manage a below-par 152/5 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 47 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Asked to bat first by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rajasthan Royals struggled to maintain a good pace on a pitch that was hosting its second match after Sunday’s afternoon clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Though the pitch looked dry and firm, it was slow and did help the spinners a bit, and Rajasthan Royals batters barring Samson and Hetmyer failed to get going.

Samson anchored the innings after Rajasthan lost Devdutt Padikkal in the third over and added 48 runs for the second wicket with Jos Buttler. The England batter failed to get going on Monday and was out for 22 and though Samson went on to complete a well-deserved half-century off 38 balls, his rate of scoring dipped after that as Karun Nair and Riyan Parag did not stay long at the wicket.

20220502-213803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Postponed PSL to resume on June 1

    IPL franchise Delhi Capitals get Cipla Health on board

    Ravindra Jadeja never takes pressure on the field, says Kapil Dev

    IPL Mega Auction: Ishan, D Chahar, Shreyas, Harshal, Avesh earn big...