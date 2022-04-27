Former England cricketer Nick Knight is looking forward to the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad as it will be a contest between two quality bowling sides.

This season, the IPL is getting more exciting as both the sides are looking in menacing touch courtesy of their sensational bowling attack and Knight expects it to be a cracker of a contest when the two teams step in the middle for the return fixture in today’s match.

“The batting units of both the teams are operating okay when you feel like the bowlers are going to dominate (the game). The other thing you would look at will be the toss, Kane Williamson has won 7 tosses in a row and if wins this time around as well then he’ll decide to bowl first understandably,” Knight said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

“If Hardik Pandya wins the toss, well then it will be a defining moment. So let’s see how it plays out but either way, it should be a cracking game. The game is a better game when there’s pace and a good bowling unit involved,” he said.

Former India cricketer Piyush Chawla also agreed with Nick Knight and claimed we will witness a good game of cricket as two bowling powerhouses lock horns.

“As Nick mentioned, it’s going to be a good game because both the teams are not heavily dependent on their batting. They rely heavily on their bowling. When you’re dependent on your bowling, you always have some fun out there,” Chawla said.

Mohammad Kaif praised T. Natarajan’s form and how he has developed bowling skills over the period. He further spoke on how he can be a challenge to batsmen in the game.

