Sunrisers Hyderabad pace bowling coach Dale Steyn feels that he is still looking at things in IPL 2022 from the perspective of a player.

After his retirement from international cricket for South Africa, Steyn, considered as one of the modern-day pace bowling greats, has been associated with Hyderabad in the ongoing tournament in a coaching capacity.

“I’m still looking at things from the player’s perspective, like how they are feeling mentally or physically. I don’t do much coaching, I stand at the top of the mark, and talk a lot bowling, the plans, what comes out of hand differently. But once the tournament begins, it is all about being fresh mentally and do stuff which keeps you on top during training,” said Steyn in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Asked about what Hyderabad need to do to get back to winning ways against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Steyn remarked, “Firstly, we have been competitive throughout, and have come close even in the games we lost. We haven’t been blown out or have lost massively. But today, we want to be 10 per cent better with both disciplines, especially with the ball to give our batters a chance to score a total that we can defend, which is the talk in the dressing room.”

Steyn signed off by saying that he has various methods to cope with the bio-bubble life and is pleased to see his chainsaw celebration brought out by pacers after taking a wicket in the tournament.

20220508-155831