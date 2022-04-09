Fine bowling by Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to a paltry score of 154/7 in 20 overs in Match 17 of IPL 2022 at the D.Y Patil Sports Academy here on Saturday.

However, a 62-run partnership for the third wicket between Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu gave some respite for the four-time champions. Apart from this, none of the CSK batters applied themselves against the new-look bowling unit of SRH.

Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the proceedings for Chennai as both the batters were hesitant to open their hands. Both the CSK batters played Bhuvneshwar Kumar very cautiously but tried to smash Marco Jansen all over the park.

SRH captain Kane Williamson made regular changes in bowling and that made it difficult for CSK to make runs freely. T. Natarajan and Washington Sunder were at their best, scalping two wickets each for SRH while Markram, Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got one wicket each.

For CSK Moeen Ali (48 runs, 35 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (27 runs, 27 balls) made some impactful batting, hitting odd boundaries and sixes. Apart from him none of the CSK batters applied themselves in the middle and eventually got out. When M.S Dhoni and current skipper Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease, fans were expecting some lusty blows from them, but Dhoni failed to the expectations and got out cheaply.

CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja was looking good with his bat but it seems that captaincy brings a burden on his shot-playing skills. When it matters the most, he once again failed to contribute, making only 23 runs in 15 balls. In the end there was nothing left for D.J Bravo and Chris Jordan to do.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 154/7 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 48, Ambati Rayudu 27, Ravindra Jadeja 23; Washington Sundar 2/21, T Natarajan 2/30) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

