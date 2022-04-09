SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 17 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy here on Saturday.

Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen are set to make their debut for SRH while CSK made one change, bringing Sri Lankan Maheesh Theekshana in place of Pretorius.

After winning the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson said, “We are going to have a bowl. We just considered bowling first today. We have two changes. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen come in for Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd. For us, it’s about improving performances, and we saw that in the last game.”

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, “We would have bowled first. As a spinner I always wanted to play a day game, but it’s a part and parcel of the game. Cannot give excuses. We have one change. Theekshana comes in for Pretorius.”

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

