IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first against Delhi Capitals in Match 50 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Thursday.

Both Sunrisers and Delhi Capitals are still in contention for a place in the playoffs and a win will keep their hopes alive.

Williamson said they will have to look for positives in their performances so far and execute their plans.

“Our losses have been different, we want to take positives and put on a good performance. We have a lot to play for, we need to keep moving forward and execute our plans,” said Williamson.

SRH made three changes in the playing XI, bringing in Kartik Tyagi, Sean Abbott, and Shreyas Gopal in place of Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said batting or bowling first does not make much difference on these tracks.

Delhi Capitals made four changes in their playing XI, leaving out Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman. Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Ripal Patel, and Anrich Nortje come in their place.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.

