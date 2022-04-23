Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 36 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

Both teams are going into the match with unchanged playing XIs from their respective previous matches.

Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson said, “We will bowl first. The conditions are quite humid and there might be some dew later in the evening. No changes.”

He said all-rounder Washington Sundar, who suffered an injury during the match against Gujarat Titans on April 11 is getting better day by day and would be fit for their next game.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said as this is their first game on this ground, but the pitch looks pretty consistent and is offering something to the bowlers as well. He said they have to plan accordingly and added that they always have to keep believing in the guys who have not been performing, but for them, it’s different players stepping up in different games.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

20220423-193406