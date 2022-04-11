Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Match 21 of IPL 2022 at the D.Y Patil Stadium here on Monday.

It was a toss where both Hyderabad and Gujarat looked to bowl first due to the dew factor, but Williamson had the luck of coin on his side.

After winning the toss, Williamson confirmed that the playing eleven is unchanged from their win against Chennai Super Kings.

“There is a potential dew factor and can make a difference. But want to put skills with the ball upfront. (CSK win) Largely it was about growth. We improved in the second game and a win in the third. So, hope to do that today too. We have to be adaptable, playing at the different grounds and we need to adjust.”

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya too said his playing eleven was unchanged from their dramatic win against Punjab Kings.

“Would have bowled as well because of the dew. We are playing for the first time over here. It’s always good to win, but for us, processes are more important. We got the results because we followed our plans. We need to show that we are out there to fight. Tewatia is right up there right now. It shows a lot of courage and character to do the same things day in and day out. Being confident is helping him, so very happy for him and the team as well.”

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Darshan Nalkande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Thangarasu Natarajan and Umran Malik.

