Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the toss, Williamson mentioned that he is excited about the tournament and like every other team, his side will also have challenges.

“We are going to have a bowl. I think it will play pretty well, the grass is short and potential dew factor, so we will try and make use of that. Most of the team has been here for a week to ten days and that has been really helpful. Really excited to get the tournament started,” the SRH skipper said.

“Every team is faced with the same challenges and it will be great to get going. They (coaching staff) have been amazing, so much knowledge there to tap into,” he added.

On the other hand, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson mentioned that seven players are making their debuts for the franchise.

“It is a special day for the franchise as seven guys are making their debuts. Our four foreign internationals are Jos Buttler, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer. We have played a lot of games here and know what is going to happen. It looks like a very green wicket but I am sure it will help both batsmen and bowlers,” said Samson.

Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

